Mattingly calls for changes to September rosters
by: Jerry Crasnick — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 19s
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday that Major League Baseball should consider limiting roster sizes in the final month of the season, because "the game you play for five months is not the game you play in September."
