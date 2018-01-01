New York Mets

Phillies revert back to their losing ways in series finale vs. Marlins

by: NBC Sports Philadelphia Yahoo Sports 4m

After securing their first series win in over a month Saturday night, the Phillies were back to their losing ways Sunday, dropping the series finale to the Marlins, 6-4. By Jim Salisbury

