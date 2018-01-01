New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
A18727f9bc9ae902ae5693d1ea120a1f

Red Sox's Mookie Betts (Soreness) Expected to Travel for Yankees Series After Exiting vs. Mets

by: Sports Illustrated Yahoo Sports 4m

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts will travel with the club and could potentially serve as Boston's designated hitter during its upcoming three-game series against the Yankees, manager Alex Cora told reporters.

Tweets