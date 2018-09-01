New York Mets

Short Relief: R.I.P. Statistical Revolution

by: Holly M Wendt

NEW YORK—The landmark criminal case against alleged heinous serial killer Stats took a turn yesterday as United States Attorney Geoffrey Berman, taking the rare step of handling the matter himself, watched a noted sabermetrician whom he had called as a...

