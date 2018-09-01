New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-1-560x370

DeGrom Remains in Driver’s Seat in NL Cy Young Race

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6m

Even after Sunday's seven-inning, three-run outing, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continues to lead the National League in multiple pitching categories, keeping him as the favorite to win the 201

Tweets