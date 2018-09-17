New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets' radio moving to WCBS  | Newsday

by: Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch Updated September 17, 2018 9:51 AM Newsday 4m

The Mets will move their radio home to WCBS (880-AM) starting in 2019 and running through at least 2025. Entercom, the parent company of WCBS -- as well as WFAN, the Yankees’ radio flagship -- made th

Tweets