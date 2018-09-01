New York Mets
Mets To Make WCBS 880 New Radio Home Starting in 2019
The Mets are once again moving radio stations, ending a four year run with WOR. According to 710 WFAN, the organization has reached a multi-year deal with Entercom, the leader in sports radio.
