New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets pitcher Corey Oswalt still looks far from MLB ready
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 10m
New York Mets pitcher Corey Oswalt now has over 50 big league innings. In those opportunities, he has failed to impress. Corey Oswalt has had a special opp...
Tweets
-
Pete has talked about the Mets on air for the past five years and he's done it well, and without careening into mad…With the Mets changing stations, WOR is discontinuing the Sports Zone at some point this fall. It's been a dream co… https://t.co/9zAiQdUG7mBeat Writer / Columnist
-
YA think?@Mediagoon @irish_eagle @metspolice @The7LineArmy I have a feeling this weekend in Washington the people will be a… https://t.co/18LV0N9BENBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ColinASteph: My pal Dave Maloney says "For sure, if they had this drill in my day, there'd have been a fight.*Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @irish_eagle: @Mediagoon @LFC @ManUtd I was with my daughter (a Red Sox fan). We live in Ireland & have been to many matches in E… https://t.co/V9bLW02cjUBlogger / Podcaster
-
hey pssst. @wcbs880, got some good inside info for you. we know a great sports radio guy kills it for sports stuff… https://t.co/KFUpaO4icpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Updated NL ranks: ERA: 1. Jacob deGrom, 1.78 2. Aaron Nola, 2.42 3. Max Scherzer, 2.53 Ks: 1. Scherzer, 277 2. de… https://t.co/vBknJZmzNyBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets