New York Mets

Mets 360
Dominic-smith

Mets Minors: Dominic Smith’s outlook only gets worse

by: David Groveman Mets 360 48s

Back in 2013 the Mets selected Dominic Smith with their 11th overall pick. A pick that meant the Mets could not sign a Top-tier Free Agent. A pick that meant the Mets were spared the dive bomb decl…

Tweets