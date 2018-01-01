New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets open three-game series vs. Phillies at 7:05 p.m. on SNY
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
The Mets continue their 10-game road trip when they open a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.
Tweets
-
RT @JeffPassan: A couple weeks back I made the case for Jacob deGrom to win the National League Cy Young. Upon further review, I'm… https://t.co/huh46C1piGBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Phillies had a nice ceremony to honor #Mets Jay Horwitz at Citizens Bank Park tonight. He has a lot of friends… https://t.co/NePh4R9tUfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Nice2018 NL leaders in OPS+ (min 400 PA), and how many games they played in the majors last season. 1. Max Muncy (0 ga… https://t.co/k1LyRwa4gvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BMcCarthy32: This "all men should be worried about accusations," is a load of ****. Men who should be worried know they should b… https://t.co/y7xRBcq1hyBlogger / Podcaster
-
And here is Jay's farewell cake from the Phillies:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets