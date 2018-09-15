New York Mets

North Jersey
F4e79004-e934-4624-a40f-71c31f868f53-metsbos

Ronny Mauricio, Mets prospect, impressed in professional debut this season

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 3m

Ronny Mauricio, who once received the biggest international signing bonus in team history, played well in his pro debut this year.

Tweets