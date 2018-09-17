New York Mets

Conforto drives in career-best 6, Mets top Phillies 9-4

Michael Conforto had a career-high six RBIs and finished a triple shy of the cycle, Zach Wheeler pitched seven solid innings for his career-best 12th win and the New York Mets beat the fading Philadelphia Phillies 9-4

