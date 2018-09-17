New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Mets put dent in postseason hopes for Phils

by: N/A MLB: Mets 12s

PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Wheeler silenced any concerns that he might be fatigued in the Mets' 9-4 win over the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler, the club's' breakthrough pitcher of the second half, powered through a rough fifth inning..

