New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets might shut down Zack Wheeler over workload concerns | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 18, 2018 12:15 AM Newsday 6m

Pitcher says he feels good, but from 2015-17, Wheeler threw 87 1/3 innings. This season, he is up to 187 1/3.

Tweets