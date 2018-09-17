New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
As Season Winds Down, Mets Should Consider Cutting Back On Pitchers
by: John Delcos — New York Mets Report with John Delcos 54s
Jacob deGrom is competing for the Cy Young Award, so the Mets wont limit him during his final two starts. Because it derails your whole season.
Tweets
-
It will be a thin market for catching help. Will the Mets pursue one of the best? https://t.co/c27BOHInq7 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
He probably still won't get the job https://t.co/jS3gYKio4DBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto went absolutely nuts on the Phillies https://t.co/ikLvCgSsqv via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Well, the Mets at least got the corner of the back page for Tuesday.The back page: It's still a team sport, and the Giants are the sad proof https://t.co/iMqjyAbndu https://t.co/DsigNlX0jsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If not now, when? https://t.co/euy3VKgIDABlogger / Podcaster
-
He's still Josh Gordon https://t.co/Ug5S4dK09FBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets