New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets get up-close look at their potential catching solution
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
PHILADELPHIA — Wilson Ramos isn’t about to jinx himself and start discussing free agency, but he will admit the Mets have the kind of starting pitching talent in place that might be appealing to a
Tweets
-
It will be a thin market for catching help. Will the Mets pursue one of the best? https://t.co/c27BOHInq7 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
He probably still won't get the job https://t.co/jS3gYKio4DBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto went absolutely nuts on the Phillies https://t.co/ikLvCgSsqv via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Well, the Mets at least got the corner of the back page for Tuesday.The back page: It's still a team sport, and the Giants are the sad proof https://t.co/iMqjyAbndu https://t.co/DsigNlX0jsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If not now, when? https://t.co/euy3VKgIDABlogger / Podcaster
-
He's still Josh Gordon https://t.co/Ug5S4dK09FBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets