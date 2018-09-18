New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: New York Mets' Radio Booth Could Face Shakeup During Switch To WCBS
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21s
The New York Mets are bringing their games back to Entercom after agreeing to a seven year deal with WCBS 880 to be their radio home. WCBS replaces WOR, which held the Mets’ radio rights for …
Tweets
-
2018 is the last stand for several Mets we could consider the best at their position #LGM https://t.co/kjv3JYjSRtBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets New Era BP Cap https://t.co/NCtXFLl9OKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Corey Oswalt may need a few weeks in Syracuse next year before we trust him #LGM https://t.co/K3hN8Rr6mmBlogger / Podcaster
-
What in the world? As Suzyn once so crazily blurted out, "Oh my goodness, goodness gracious," John Sterling.… https://t.co/IJCJCqJayJBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Phillies Greet the Matz https://t.co/tEClTXRNDD #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
They want you to believe this time will be different https://t.co/ni1Mp6fkQvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets