New York Mets
- IN
Mets News
News Article
Mets: Peter Alonso belongs on the 2019 Opening Day roster
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
Of all the roster moves the New York Mets must make between now and Opening Day 2019, promoting Peter Alonso to the big league roster is an essential one. ...
