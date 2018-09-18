New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-03-at-8.36.01-pm-1

Mets Police Morning Laziness: baseball season refuses to end

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION:  How do you people even watch this sport?  I got in during the 6th, it was tied, and I lasted about 5 outs.  OMG this is the most boring thing I ever watched.  And I know everyone is Wicked Loyal and stuff but twitter was dead quiet.  I

