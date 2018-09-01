New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors: All-Star Prospect Team

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 7m

As the 2018 Minor League Seasons comes to an end, the Mets Minors staff made an All-Star team of prospects. This list is strictly based on offensive numbers, age and defense did not play a role in

Tweets