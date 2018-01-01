New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets expect Tebow to return for 2019 season
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 47s
The New York Mets fully expect outfielder - and former NFL quarterback - Tim Tebow to return to the organization for a third season in 2019.Assistant general manager John Ricco said Tebow hasn't indicated to the team that he plans to hang up his baseball.
Tweets
-
Tonight's Phillies lineup vs. Mets. 1. Hernandez 4 2. Hoskins 7 3. Quinn 8 4. Santana 3 5. Altherr 9 6. Crawford… https://t.co/slWdl3WhfCTV / Radio Personality
-
In 16 games this month, Michael Conforto is hitting .309/.338/.691 https://t.co/ENHzsidhtHMisc
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: The Mets had a golden opportunity and a clear path to the playoffs due to the fact that the NL East is incredibly w… https://t.co/HDsT3o4kYOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Hello @mets front office and ticket office I have made a handy chart for you of what I will do at each payroll leve… https://t.co/B2ZHt9tBVpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @billywitz: Under Yankees’ Watchful Eyes, Aaron Judge Tests Wrist in Simulated Game https://t.co/w3NGMSQF5PBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets