New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Matz joins Mets history with HR, starts slick DP

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

PHILADELPHIA -- Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz displayed more than just his arm against the Phillies on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. In fact, even though five scoreless innings that lowered his ERA to 2.29 over his most recent six starts, it...

Tweets