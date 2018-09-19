New York Mets

North Jersey
504be245-8343-47bf-a49d-a1fe8c50b0e5-metssunny

Steven Matz holds down Phillies before Mets bullpen blows lead in sixth inning

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 17s

Steven Matz threw five scoreless innings, but the Mets fell to the Phillies, 5-2

Tweets