New York Mets

WFAN
Matz Homers Again But Mets Fall To Phillies 5-2

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 5m

Philadelphia overcame an uneven outing from ace Aaron Nola and a home run by starter Steven Matz that made him the third Mets pitcher to homer in consecutive appearances.

