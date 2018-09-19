New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Fujiwara Between Blogging and Giving Up
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
Blogging about these games has become a nightly race between being able to come up with something you’ll enjoy, and bagging it and going to sleep. Sleep doesn’t often win, but every onc…
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDNSports: “I just voiced my opinion… a lot. I think they got tired of me telling them I am playing.” Aaron Judge's nagging p… https://t.co/GzN527d5gZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Baker Mayfield comes to town ... as the backup https://t.co/gP9z2oWCvdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Clayton Kershaw's ERA dropped to 2.45 tonight. The last time he finished a season with an ERA that high was 2012...… https://t.co/sYut9al8QeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Eight prospects bite the big-boy dust. #NYR https://t.co/ug0IXPHawiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Aaron Judge brings back a scary element to the #Yankees' lineup, writes @DPLennon https://t.co/eMjNNfL9Sh https://t.co/qYNILBGJG0Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets