Morning Briefing: Mets Finish Up Season Series With Phillies

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Merized Online 3m

Good morning Mets fans!Last night the Mets got five shutout innings from Steven Matz but fell to the Phillies 5-2.Today the Mets will finish up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

