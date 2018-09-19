New York Mets

The Mets Police
3029920-poster-p-2-the-soothsayer-how-paddy-chayefskys-film-network-accidentally-predicted-the-mad-as-hell-futu

Hey average person on Mets Twitter what is it like being crazy?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

You guys really amaze me. The newest version of #TheNarrative – for you newbies, the narrative is the group-think that all of twitter, the newspapers, and all the other blogs come together on to determine something is the truth.  This can be anything...

Tweets