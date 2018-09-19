New York Mets

The Mets Police
140207_2722760_60_minutes_anvver_2

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Virus Rat

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Something that doesn’t belong in an MLB clubhouse and a toy rat pic.twitter.com/FdiJV7VBr8 — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) September 19, 2018 Did you hear Gare going on about McNeil? Basically he said that it’s OK if the second baseman isn’t the best...

Tweets