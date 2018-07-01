New York Mets

Mets Merized
Wilmer-flores-560x392

Flores To Get Both Knees Examined in New York

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that Wilmer Flores is heading back to New York to get both knees examined.It is unclear exactly how he got hurt, but he pinch-hit last night and struck o

Tweets