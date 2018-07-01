New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Flores To Get Both Knees Examined in New York
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that Wilmer Flores is heading back to New York to get both knees examined.It is unclear exactly how he got hurt, but he pinch-hit last night and struck o
Tweets
-
The #Mets are shutting down Zack Wheeler https://t.co/u6f8zzXM3jNewspaper / Magazine
-
#BaseballSushi has been replaced with #BaseballNoodles and that’s as good an indication as any that the playoffs ar… https://t.co/AIqCHYdneQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A 1-2-3-4-5 first for Syndergaard (there was a Hoskins home run). 1-0 Phillies. A very pleasant good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
-
“#Facts The best shooter in this household for sure.” https://t.co/34CMg0ezzaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @awfulannouncing: Valentino Dixon spent 27 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit. His conviction was vacated Wednesday, with a b… https://t.co/coCyh38YZDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Thoughts on extending Wheeler?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets