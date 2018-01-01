New York Mets
Mets shutting down Wheeler after solid season
by: Alden Gonzalez — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m
Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that Zach Wheeler is being shut down for precautionary reasons and won't make his final two starts this season. Wheeler has gone 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 29 starts.
The #Mets are shutting down Zack Wheeler https://t.co/u6f8zzXM3jNewspaper / Magazine
Thoughts on extending Wheeler?Beat Writer / Columnist
