New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Mets shutting down Wheeler after solid season

by: Alden Gonzalez ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that Zach Wheeler is being shut down for precautionary reasons and won't make his final two starts this season. Wheeler has gone 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 29 starts.

Tweets