New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1035131924

Mets shutting down resurgent Wheeler for rest of season

by: Jason Wilson The Score 21s

The New York Mets are shutting down right-hander Zack Wheeler for the rest of 2018.Nearing a career high in innings pitched (182 2/3) after his latest outing, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Wheeler's spike in workload is a big reason for the shutdown,.

Tweets