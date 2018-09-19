New York Mets

USA Today
10b955b08c4045e18819efdc72154fe0

Hoskins HR sparks Phillies over Mets before key Atlanta trip

by: @usatoday USA Today 1m

Rhys Hoskins became the seventh-fastest player to hit 50 career home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies kept pace in the NL East race with a 4-0 victory over the New York Mets

