Mets shutting down Zack Wheeler after breakout season

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 59s

The New York Mets are shutting down right-hander Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season as a precaution, ending a career-best year in which he logged nearly 100 more innings than 2017. Manager Mickey Callaway said before Wednesday night's game at...

