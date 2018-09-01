New York Mets

Baseball Prospectus
Fresno

Short Relief: Space Oddities

by: Beth Davies-Stofka Baseball Prospectus 7m

The Astros are blazing with power and flair, Bregman, Altuve, and Cole has his share, An ace with a 5.2 WAR and a Dragon, They’re hitting and running and stealing and tagging. The Astros could be a new dynasty, yet For my part, I’d rather see Betts. The..

Tweets