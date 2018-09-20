New York Mets

The Mets Police
Thor-unworthy

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets are losers, 6pm starts, Thor, an epic TDK recap and you might be crazy!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 27s

SLACKISH REACTION:  Pretty boring game.  I think 6pm starts might be too early for even me…6:35 it is Mets.  Get that done. Meanwhile, you know who returned?  And I gotta say the recap was pretty entertaining.  Secure your postseason tickets fellas. Stop.

