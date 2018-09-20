New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for September 20, 2018
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Latest for The Athletic ($): Tried to have a little fun - looked at the leaderboards for players with the most sli… https://t.co/hwH9F80w9VBeat Writer / Columnist
-
David Fizdale visited Kristaps Porzingis this summer in Latvia. Said he thinks that it was important to be open and… https://t.co/pqe5Y9LibsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @outsidethenba: Fizdale on building a team patiently, not trading picks: "We don’t want to jump at the shiny things. We want to make solid decisions."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Steve Mills didn't move off his position from Monday night when asked indirectly about the Jimmy Butler situation.… https://t.co/88UGWKCVJrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Beckham's complaint comes months after the suspicious video with a French model surfaced https://t.co/vvkQiDbybEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Scott Perry says the Knicks have been in contact with Joakim Noah's representatives and his situation remains statu… https://t.co/JLF0wNtRiiBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets