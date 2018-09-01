New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-3-560x374

McNeil’s Being Aggressive In The Right Situations

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 8m

It's impossible to jump to any conclusions based off 204 MLB plate appearances, but Jeff McNeil is doing his best to show us he's pretty good at this baseball thing.Just how good has he been s

Tweets