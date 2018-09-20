New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-14-at-3.08.28-pm

David Newman to leave the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Media Goon reports that David Newman will be leaving the Mets at the end of the season. The SVP of Media & Communications was always nice to me, and I enjoyed our Banner Day discussions and I thank him for giving that revival a very fair shot (I blame...

