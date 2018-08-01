New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Nationals, 7:05 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 7m
Thursday, September 20, 2018 • 7:05 p.m.Nationals Park • Washington, D.C.LHP Jason Vargas (6-9, 6.47) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (17-7, 2.53)SNY • WOR 710 AM • 104.3 WAXQ-FM HD 2 • ESPN 10
RT @timbhealey: Stunner. The chances Wilmer Flores gets non-tendered this offseason just went up. https://t.co/JdQtaBssikBlogger / Podcaster
Mets can end Max Scherzer's Cy Young bid Thursday night https://t.co/Niy3yJe177Blogger / Podcaster
