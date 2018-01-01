New York Mets
Mets can end Max Scherzer's Cy Young bid Thursday night
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
With his league-leading 1.78 ERA and in the midst of an otherworldly season, Mets ace Jacob deGrom is the favorite to win the Cy Young award over Max Scherzer.
