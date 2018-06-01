New York Mets

Wilmer Flores Done For Season With Arthritic Knees

by: Joe D

The New York Mets announced that infielder Wilmer Flores has been shutdown for the season with early-on arthritis in both his knees. He was examined on Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surger

