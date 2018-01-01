New York Mets

Mets' Flores diagnosed with early onset arthritis in both knees

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 8m

The New York Mets have been dealt another injury blow as utility infielder Wilmer Flores was diagnosed with early onset arthritis Thursday and has been shut down for the remainder of the season, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.Flores, 27, has worked all...

