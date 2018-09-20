New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets' Wilmer Flores shut down for season because of arthritis in both knees | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber September 20, 2018 6:52 PM Newsday 3m

The part-time player has had injections in both knees but his future is uncertain.

Tweets