New York Mets

North Jersey
67cc4431-e543-4361-9f31-7c4dace15571-20180901_ter_gb7_387

Wilmer Flores' season over due to arthritis, and Mets have to make call on his future

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 15m

Wilmer Flores has developed arthritis in both of his knees, and won't play again for the Mets this season.

Tweets