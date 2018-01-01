New York Mets

Lobaton's sacrifice fly lifts Mets past Nationals in 12

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 3m

Jose Lobaton hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly against his former team in the 12th inning and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday night. Lobaton, who spent the previous four years in Washington before signing with the Mets in...

