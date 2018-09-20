New York Mets

USA Today
6db2896e24e94e6099bada0c13bde0f5

Lobaton's sacrifice fly lifts Mets past Nationals in 12

by: @usatoday USA Today 5m

Jose Lobaton hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly against his former team in the 12th inning and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-4

Tweets