New York Mets

WFAN
Mets Take Down Nationals 5-4 In Extra Innings

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 4m

Jose Lobaton hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly against his former team in the 12th inning and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday night.

