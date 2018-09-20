New York Mets
Mets Take Down Nationals 5-4 In Extra Innings
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 4m
Jose Lobaton hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly against his former team in the 12th inning and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday night.
