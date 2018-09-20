New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets nip Nationals in 12, put dent in Scherzer’s Cy Young bid
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6m
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer’s résumé for the NL Cy Young award will have plenty of shiny adornments, but 20 wins won’t be among them. The Mets may have aided teammate Jacob deGrom’s own chase
Tweets
-
Saints a live underdog https://t.co/2mqQEm7Y4hBlogger / Podcaster
-
Darnold: I just have to play better, simple as that https://t.co/oeGzQbAiLkTV / Radio Network
-
Beware over-hyped coaches https://t.co/31P04ECglJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @roseh15: @Metstradamus Omg my son and I were just saying this morning we HATE the Verizon commercials. If I have to hear the… https://t.co/dNNKRAvMqvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don't be afraid to bet on Washington State again https://t.co/B8CEzfbPgVBlogger / Podcaster
-
I've reached peak Laura.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets