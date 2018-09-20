New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets hit 2 homers off Scherzer, win in 12

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

WASHINGTON -- Given a chance to push the last man standing against Jacob deGrom out of the National League Cy Young race, the Mets at least prevented Max Scherzer from changing the texture of it. Michael Conforto and Jay Bruce hit back-to-back home runs..

Tweets