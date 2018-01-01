New York Mets
Mets overcome blown lead to top Nationals, 5-4, in extras
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Jose Lobaton's sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 12th inning lifted the Mets past the Nationals, 5-4, on Thursday night at Nationals Park.
